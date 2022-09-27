Apprentice solicitors start their training journey

Four new apprentices have taken the next step to becoming fully qualified solicitors with a leading Shropshire law firm.

New apprentices Lara Sidell, Hannah Barker, Emily Shenton FBC Manby Bowdler managing director, Neil Lloyd

The four apprentice solicitors have started their training with FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office.

Maisie Addinell, who works in the property litigation team, joined the firm in February and has been working as a business support assistant.

Another who was already working for the company is paralegal Emily Shenton, who joined in August and works in the corporate team.

Also joining FBC Manby Bowdler as apprentice solicitors are Hannah Barker, who works in the agricultural commercial property team, and Lara Sidell, who is part of the commercial property team.

Managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, Neil Lloyd said: “The solicitors’ apprenticeship is a great way for people to get fully qualified while earning a salary.

“The combination of on-the-job experience and formal study is the perfect grounding for a future career in the law, and is a more accessible option for some people than the traditional law degree followed by training contract route.

“It’s the six-year of offering apprenticeships through our company scheme and I’m delighted to be welcoming these four individuals to the firm. I look forward to seeing how their careers progress in the future.”

Apprentice solicitors have to meet the same standards as all other solicitors and have to pass the same Solicitors’ Qualifying Exams (SQE).

They are employed directly by legal firms and spend 20 per cent of their working week studying and the rest working within the company. Some apprentices join with A Levels and some have degrees, while others may have taken a different route into the legal profession.