8.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Fibre Heroes sponsor music stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest 2022

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The wholesale network provider, Fibre Heroes, is to sponsor the music stage at this year’s Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury.

The October beer festival kicks off on Friday 30th September and continues all day on Saturday 1st October, with exhibitors bringing 150 real ales, ciders, and artisan products to the heart of Shrewsbury.

The festival also includes live music, a silent disco, and a comedy club, not to mention a selection of delicious street food.

The Fibre Heroes team is thrilled to be sponsoring the live music stage, which will host Oompah bands and sing-along anthems, creating a fun, laid-back atmosphere at the festival.

The network provider is also set to bring their very own Fibre Engine with lots of freebies to giveaway, and a beer pong game for the local community to enjoy.

Shropshire Oktoberfest is the perfect event for beer lovers and an exciting event for the local area.

Fibre Heroes is delighted to be amongst the Shrewsbury community and looking forward to interacting with local people this autumn.

Oliver Helm, CEO of Fibre Heroes, commented:

“Oktoberfest offers a fantastic opportunity for Shrewsbury to get together and celebrate. We’re delighted to be able to contribute to the celebrations and be a part of a thriving community.”

As a wholesale network provider for small and underserved areas, the goal of Fibre Heroes is to create better internet connections through their full fibre network, providing greater digital opportunities for the town of Shrewsbury and beyond.

