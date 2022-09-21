Shropshire Chamber’s deputy CEO graduates with HR diploma

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s deputy chief executive Ruth Ross has been presented with a diploma in human resources management at a higher education graduation ceremony.

Ruth Ross receives her diploma scroll from Telford College principal Graham Guest

She was among the students recognised for their achievements and progress at Telford College’s higher education graduation ceremony, held at All Saints Church in Wellington.

Ruth said: “When I first became deputy chief executive, part of my role was to manage the human resources for the organisation and up until then I had been self-taught.

“I had wide-ranging experience of managing people in my former career, but I wanted to be the best I could be for our team.

“So when I discovered about the Telford College course while they were assessing some of our apprentices, I decided to find out more and give it a go.”

She added: “I am not an academic – I’m far more of a practical kind of person, so this was certainly a challenge. Since the age of 24, I have been writing business reports, but writing academic assignments is a whole different world.

“When my role at Shropshire Chamber changed, not only did my responsibilities increase, but due to Covid, the course suddenly turned virtual, which meant new business practices too.

“I was also juggling the course with the need to complete house renovations before my grandchild arrived, so it was an extremely busy time for my whole family.”

As part of her training, Ruth was required to create a project that focused on the practical side of the business at Shropshire Chamber.

“This gave me a chance to look at things in a different light, and helped me to implement some effective changes, and the course has definitely given me much greater confidence.”

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan congratulated Ruth on her achievements.

He said: “We are constantly striving here at the Chamber to highlight the importance of upskilling staff, and Ruth has practised what we preach.

“Her training and diploma success is a clear indication that there is a wealth of local provision here in our county that can help anyone reach and exceed their career dreams.”