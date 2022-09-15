14.6 C
Recruitment business opens new logistics division

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based recruiter, DMOS People has extended its recruitment offering with the appointment of a new team member.

Alex Edwards, Transport Manager at Simply Logistics
Alex Edwards has joined the team at the newly formed extension to Simply Interview, Simply Logistics.

Across the existing three brands, DM Recruitment, Opus Vitae and Simply Interview, DMOS People provides recruitment solutions for a wide range of industries, including industrial, hospitality, and commercial businesses, and now, they are branching out into the transport sector.

Simply Logistics, the newest part of the Simply Interview brand, cuts out the hassle of hiring in the transport industry, and provides businesses with candidates who have been vetted by recruitment professionals.

Alex, Transport Manager at Simply Logistics, has worked in recruitment for over 7 years, and with his appointment, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the DMOS People brand.

“I am very excited to be part of the DMOS team and have the opportunity to assist logistics companies across the county fill their void, as well as helping excellent drivers find a position that is right for them.” Alex said.

“Everyone at DMOS has welcomed me with open arms since I started, and I’m so excited to expand the Simply Logistics brand.”

Managing Director, Stuart Danks said: “The appointment of Alex as our new Transport Manager heading up Simply Logistics allows us to expand and develop our recruitment solutions to even more business sectors and build on the service we can provide to our current clients.”

“Alex has already had great success in his first 6 weeks winning new clients, and growing our temp worker database, it’s great to have him on board. We’re excited for what the future holds with Simply Logistics and Alex at the helm!”

