New coworking hub launched in Shrewsbury

A new coworking hub, complete with 35 desks, meeting room, Zoom booths and chill-out space, has opened in the centre of Shrewsbury.

The new coworking hub has 35 desks, a meeting room, Zoom booths and chill-out space

Maddox & Co, in Butcher Row, is a flexible workspace and coworking community, already described as a “lifeline” by clients.

The concept is the brainchild of Anthony Walters and James Lloyd, who both run businesses based in Shrewsbury and spotted a need for more flexible coworking offices in the town centre.

Anthony said: “There is huge demand for flexible office space in Shrewsbury, with people looking for desks or rooms which they can use occasionally, or on a more regular basis.

“A lot of people who work at home want the opportunity to base themselves somewhere different from time to time, and Maddox & Co enables them to book a space quickly and easily.

“We opened in August, converting a former restaurant over three storeys in Butcher Row. The aim was to create a functional yet funky atmosphere.

“We didn’t want the space to feel like a traditional office – it’s a really interesting building with great views looking out over Pride Hill, and it’s an inspiring place to work.

“We have already had a lot of interest and have a good number of regular clients, mostly freelancers and small businesses, but it is suitable for anyone who just needs a fresh place to work.

“One of our clients has said we have been a real lifeline because she was feeling quite isolated working from home. A big part of coworking is the social side – a lot of our clients enjoy meeting each other, and we hold an informal get-together on the first Thursday of every month which is proving popular.

“I would invite anyone who is interested in a flexible, quirky workspace to come and have a look around – we are really excited to show people what it’s all about.”

The coworking hub has a range of desks, along with a bookable meeting room, three video call booths, showers and a fully-equipped kitchen/chill out area.

Annual membership is £65 for an individual or £130 for a VAT-registered business. Members can then book a hot desk for £6 a day, or a fixed desk from £150 a month. Non-members can just drop in and book a desk for £16 a day.

Coworking is becoming increasingly popular, and James said providing space for people to work in the town centre was good for everyone.

He added: “As well as offering people interesting and inspiring places to work, co-working can be beneficial to Shrewsbury as a whole because it brings more people into the town centre.

“In that respect it was great to receive an element of funding from Shropshire Council through the Economic Recovery Grant scheme which helped get the project off the ground.”

Bookings are made via the website at www.maddoxandco.co.uk