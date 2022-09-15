14.6 C
Chrisbeon helps treble-winning football team kick off new season

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire company was quickly on the ball when it came to providing equipment for a treble-winning football team in the run-up to the new season.

Craig Hughes, Scott Shaw and Richard Hughes

Chrisbeon Office Supplies, based on Stafford Park in Telford, donated footballs and training bibs to TF3 FC when the team returned for pre-season training after their summer break.

TF3 FC, who are based at the Rose & Crown in Stirchley, are getting back into the swing of preparing for a new challenge after lifting the Telford Sunday League Division 1 title, the Sunday Challenge Cup and the Kath Ford Cup in an incredible season for the team.

Scott Shaw, manager of TF3 FC, said: “Last season was amazing for us and it took some time for our success to really sink in. Winning three trophies was absolutely brilliant and the team really deserved it after all the hard work they put in.

“It was all the more memorable because of the problems everyone had to endure during Covid. But we are now moving into a new season and it’s about starting all over again and trying to build on what we achieved over the last year.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing sponsorship we have and were delighted when Chrisbeon came along and donated footballs and training bibs ahead of pre-season – it really is much appreciated.” 

Scott is a former employee of Chrisbeon and approached partners Richard and Craig Hughes about supporting the team. TF3 FC currently have 20 players with an age range between 18 and 33.

Richard said: “Chrisbeon is a proud member of the local community and is always ready to help out in terms of sponsorship, donations or other support whenever possible.

“Scott approached us after the incredible season which saw TF3 FC win three trophies – a tremendous achievement, and we were delighted to help out by donating the footballs and bibs.

“We believe strongly in supporting ground roots sport and are only too aware of how difficult it can be for clubs and organisations to continue in what are extremely challenging times. We were pleased to provide our support.”

