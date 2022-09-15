Aaron & Partners hires two new solicitors as growth continues

Aaron & Partners has appointed two associates at its Shrewsbury office as the business’ impressive growth continues.

Jennifer Gibson and Amy Morris have joined Aaron and Partners’ Shrewsbury team as solicitors working in Employment and Wills, Trusts and Tax respectively

The firm has welcomed new hires Jennifer Gibson and Amy Morris, who both said they were excited to get started in their new roles.

Jennifer joins Aaron’s Employment team from Lanyon Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office, while Amy has moved across to the Wills, Trusts and Tax team from Hatchers, also based in Shrewsbury.

After completing her qualifications, Jennifer spent 13 years at Lanyon Bowdler, most recently as an Associate Solicitor.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Aaron’s – a forward-thinking organisation, fast becoming the go-to firm in Shropshire for employers.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to develop my skills and working in a large team, and helping expand our range of clients in the local and surrounding areas.”

Amy, who has also previously worked for Lanyon Bowlder after qualifying in 2009, joins Aaron’s after six years as a solicitor with Hatchers.

She said: “I always thought if I was going to move, then Aaron’s would be a great fit for me. The firm’s reputation and wealth of expertise is superb.

“This move offers a great career path and new challenges for me, tailoring client needs and developing strong relationships – and I hope to help the firm towards its ambitious growth targets, too.”

The hires come as Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury growth ramps up, and follows a string of recent high-profile announcements.

Those include Brent Williams, who recently joined the firm as a Real Estate Partner; and Peter Manford, who earlier this year moved across to the Corporate and Commercial team from Shakespeare Martineau.