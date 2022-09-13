Wellington cake kit collaboration is set to be a hit

Summer may not be quite over but several Shropshire businesses are planning for the festive season already.

Pictured from left, councillor Anthony Lowe, Wellington’s deputy mayor, Keli King, owner of the Little Green Pantry and David Staniforth, volunteer cyclist with Shropshire Cycle Hub

Three Wellington retailers, as well as an electric bike delivery service, have joined forces on a Christmas cake kit scheme which they expect to be popular.

The initiative is the brainchild of Keli King who runs sustainable refill shop The Little Green Pantry in Crown Street.

- Advertisement -

“We introduced this Christmas cake kit idea last year and it proved really successful,” said Keli, whose store sells a range of food products.

“People really appreciated local businesses collaborating to create them, so along with Lesley’s Larder, Top Fruits and The Daberhashery from Wellington Market we will be offering them again, as well as gingerbread and Christmas pudding kits which are new for 2022.”

The cake kits come with all the ingredients required, including ribbon for decoration, and also offer gluten free and vegan recipes.

Keli said that she was collaborating with Shropshire Cycle Hub who have volunteered to deliver the kits locally for free via electric bikes.

“This is a great new service…ideal for customers who may not be able to get into town and it also reduces the number of journeys by car, cutting carbon emissions,” Keli added.