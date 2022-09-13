Shropshire Chamber of Commerce appoints new strategic growth manager

An experienced salesman who has worked at the highest level of business has been given a wide-ranging new role with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

John Crook, strategic growth manager at Shropshire Chamber

John Crook has been appointed strategic growth manager at the Chamber, as well as taking on the task of managing the sales team for the next 12 months.

Ruth Ross, the Chamber’s deputy chief executive, said: “This is a wide-ranging and important role which involves John supporting our Patrons programme, as well as playing a key role in our sales and telemarketing activities.”

- Advertisement -

The 65-year-old Manchester-born businessman has worked in sales for his entire career, starting with the makers of Ovaltine and relocating to Telford in 1992 to work for Wrapfilm Systems.

He eventually became a director and shareholder of the Hortonwood business – at one point even selling clingfilm dispensers on online shopping channel QVC – before stepping down from the role after it was sold in 2015 to Cofresco.

“Over the past few years I have been involved in a range of consulting work, but the chance to come on board to help with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s ambitious growth plans really appealed to me,” he said.

“I’m relishing the chance to get involved in various areas of the Chamber’s operations where my management and sales experience can be put to good use.”