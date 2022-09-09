Telford’s location a key driver for motor business

A division of national motor industry business, Motus Group (UK), has been attracted to Morris Property’s popular Telford scheme thanks to its central location and superior build quality.

‘training4taillifts’, a specialist transport sector training business, has relocated from a site in Lichfield, moving into the latest phase of light industrial units at Access442 at Hadley Park, Telford.

The company, which has developed the UK’s first national standard for tail-lift service training, has seen fast-growing success as the road transport industry looks increasingly at every aspect of its safety practices. ‘training4taillifts’will use its new 2,510 ft² unit, to deliver its fully accredited courses to customers’ staff.

Director Alex Smith from letting agents Andrew Dixon and Company, who have been marketing Access442 at Hadley Park on behalf of Morris Property, said the development’s reputation for quality and central trading location generates a high level of interest and uptake from national and local businesses.

He said: “We are delighted to have completed the letting of Unit B1 to ‘training4taillifts’. The unit underwent an extensive fit out on their behalf, which was delivered by Morris Property’s construction team, ensuring a quality finish throughout. As an established company and part of a broad UK business group, they represent another exciting addition to Access442.”

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “There continues to be strong demand in Telford for well-managed, quality industrial units available to rent or buy as investment opportunities. 77% of the development is now occupied, with 33% of the remaining space now in solicitor’s hands ready to complete.

Peter Glover, Managing Director of Motus Vehicle Solutions added: “Our ‘training4taillifts’ business has taken off as the focus on safety across the transport sector has accelerated. Tail-lifts are an integral part of a huge number of commercial vehicles on our roads, but there had been no national accredited course to help operators meet the high standards demanded of servicing on the rest of the vehicle. We have worked hard to develop suitable training courses and see the central location and high-quality build of the Access442 development as being ideal in terms of training service technicians from some of the biggest transport fleets in the UK.”

Motus Group (UK) is motor industry focused, employing some 3,000 people across the UK, and currently representing 19 motor vehicle brands through 115 franchise outlets, of which 83 are commercial vehicle and 32 are passenger vehicle. In addition, it has a specialist commercial vehicle conversion division and a variety of vehicle tail-lift operations including this national service accreditation training facility.

Morris Property is keen to continue its success in Telford with new opportunities in the future.