BE Ironbridge wins best local salon at national awards

Shropshire salon, BE Ironbridge has been crowned best local salon at the Creative Head Most Wanted Awards.

The BE Ironbridge team with the award

BE Ironbridge, led by salon owner, Brooke Evans and the team beat off competition from salons from across the UK and Ireland to take home the award which acknowledges the salon or barber shop that best serves its local community.

The BE Ironbridge salon sits inside a beautifully renovated building that used to house the local Dale End Garage and has not only survived two floods and the pandemic, but it has also thrived. Priding itself as an eco-ethical space, the BE Ironbridge team only uses suppliers that share the vision, with refreshments sourced locally and even wine made in Britain. When floods returned to Telford, BE Ironbridge provided a refuge for displaced residents, later becoming the focal point for local businesses to support one another and begin rebuilding.

It took more than 60 independent experts to determine this year’s Most Wanted winners, including beauty press, photographers, filmmakers, educators and talent agents. Among the judges this year were fashion design duo Vin & Omi, award-winning broadcaster Dr Ateh Jewel, influencer Maddie Bruce, beauty writer Cassie Steer, Professor of Fashion Design at the University of Westminster Andrew Groves, make-up artist and author Lan Nguyen-Grealis and a host of top hairdressing names including session stylists Ken O’Rourke, Lisa Farrall and Sharon Robinson, and leading salon owners Adam Reed, Dylan Bradshaw and Samantha Cusick.

Salon owner, Brooke Evans commented: “The local community is at the heart of everything that we do, I’m proud to be a part of our amazing community. Local businesses have gone through so much together over the past couple of years from Coronavirus to flooding, we’ve had a tough time and it’s been great to see the everyone come together and support each other. This award recognises our dedication and commitment to our hometown so it’s something that I’m hugely proud of and will remember for years to come.”