TSR welcomes new apprentice

Towler Shaw Roberts has welcomed Josh Hyde as the company’s new apprentice as he takes his first steps towards becoming a qualified chartered surveyor.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, with Josh Hyde, the company’s new apprentice

The 18-year-old from Shrewsbury will combine being based in the company’s Shrewsbury office with studying for a degree at Birmingham City University one day a week.

Toby Shaw, a partner at regional chartered surveyors TSR, which also has offices in Telford and Wolverhampton, said: “Josh has settled in extremely well. He’s very personable and has hit the ground running.

“We’ve been very pleased with his early positive contribution and he will be a great asset for the firm.

“We are able to offer Josh the chance to learn different aspects of the business, including agency, asset management, building surveying, lease renewals, landlord and tenant work, so he will have a full spectrum of experience.

“We value the importance of giving young people an opportunity. Larissa Jones, who was our first TSR apprentice, has been a great success since going through this process and emerging with a first class honours degree.

“Josh is very enthusiastic and an integral part of the team.”

Josh said he has enjoyed his early weeks with TSR since joining the company after achieving impressive A-level results in business, sport and product design at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College.

“It’s going very well and I’m really enjoying it.” said Josh: “I want to do a job where I can go out and meet new people and build relationships, so this is what I want my career to be.

“Along with working in the Shrewsbury office through the week, I’m at Birmingham City University each Monday for a chartered surveying course specialising in real estate for five years.”

Josh’s apprenticeship also includes qualification as a chartered member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.