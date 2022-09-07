Shropshire co-working centre hosts county-wide business gathering

A pioneering co-working centre in Oswestry is to host a county-wide business gathering later this month.

The co-working office facilities at Hadleigh Works

The Friday Hub networking event – a collaboration between the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great – will be held at Hadleigh Works in Oswestry’s Memorial Hall on September 16th as part of its initiative to take the free event around the county.

Business owners can either attend in person at Hadleigh Works or join the event online. The September 16th topic will be How to Get Stuff Done looking at the challenges of balancing the competing priorities of running a business.

The successful networking event has attracted hundreds of people after being launched during lockdown to give the business community a chance to continue to come together.

It is held every Friday from 9.15am to 10.15am and every other month goes on the road to visit a different Shropshire town.

Vernon Hogg of Hadleigh Works said the team was really looking forward to welcoming the Friday Hub roadshow.

“We are really delighted that the Friday Hub is coming to Oswestry and that the organisers have chosen Hadleigh Works as the location. The event is run on a blended-networking format with a live meeting plus a virtual meeting taking place simultaneously so our excellent communication links were an important factor in choosing Hadleigh Works as the venue.

“It also gives any Oswestry area business people who haven’t already joined the Friday Hub community the chance to sign up and come along to share their experiences and challenges with other businesses from across the county. Bringing people together is very much part of our business plan at Hadleigh Works which makes this event an ideal fit for us,” he said.

Information on the Friday Hub is available at https://good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/friday-hub-roadshow