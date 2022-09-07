14 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Beaver Bridges Ltd announce new Managing Director

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Beaver Bridges Ltd has this week announced that Pete Dalzell has been appointed Managing Director.

Pete Dalzell (Managing Director) – Henry Beaver (Chief Executive Officer)

This move will see him continue to work closely alongside Henry Beaver and Jo Beaver with Henry becoming Chief Executive of the ever growing and expanding company.
 
Commenting on the appointment, CEO, Henry Beaver, said: “As our business continues to grow and as we expand the range of bridges and services we offer to our clients, I am delighted that Pete has stepped up into this role, his incredible strong business knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop our business.”
 
Pete Dalzell added, “I am proud to have been given the opportunity to lead a strong team of people who are market specialists for full turnkey bridge design, manufacture and installation and for Beaver Bridges to focus on becoming the leading bridge supplier in the UK to truly dominate the bridging market.”

Beaver Bridges Limited is a full turnkey design and build bridging contractors for all bridges manufactured from extensive material types. They provide a complete service including survey, design, manufacture, delivery, and installation.

Clients include government, tier 1 & 2 construction clients, transportation companies, agriculture, forestry, and private landowners.

