SWS Broadband to sponsor Bishop’s Castle Michaelmas Fair

Shropshire based SWS Broadband, which provides high-speed broadband services within rural communities, is the key sponsor of this year’s Michaelmas Fair in Bishop’s Castle.

Rachel Corner, SWS Broadband, Rob McKay and Liz Still from the Bishop’s Castle Michaelmas Fair organising committee

The event, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022, takes place on Saturday 17 September in and around the centre of the town.

Historically, Bishop’s Castle has hosted a fair following the local harvest, a time when farm workers looked for their next contract and rents were paid. Over the years it has grown into one of the biggest in the area and boasts a wide range of activities including vintage car, steam engine, lantern and model animal processions, exhibitions and carnival floats. In addition, over 30 handicrafts, collectibles, food, and plant stallholders will offer their wares and bands will perform live music throughout the day.

Rachel Corner, sales director at SWS Broadband said: “SWS is happy to be supporting this important event in the Bishop’s Castle calendar – a showcase for all that is good about life in a rural area. This year is especially poignant with the fair having reached its 25-year milestone.

“Improved connectivity is one of many elements enabling small towns like Bishop’s Castle to survive in the modern world and we hope that as SWS rolls out our own enhanced fibre broadband to the community, we can make a significant contribution to its growth, productivity and sustainability.”

Rob McKay, chair of the Michaelmas committee said: “It’s great that the Michaelmas Fair is back in Bishop’s Castle this year. This would not be possible without the help of SWS Broadband, which has kindly stepped in help make sure that this wonderful community event can happen.”