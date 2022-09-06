14.1 C
New premises provides focus for Ludlow opticians

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Ludlow opticians has put customer care in focus with a move to a new, larger premises.

The Specsavers team with Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Glenn Ginger and his daughter Gabrielle
Specsavers opened its doors to its new store, in the former HSBC bank on Friday 2 September.  The store was officially opened by the Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Glenn Ginger and his daughter Gabrielle.

While the move itself is only a small one, across the road from its former location, it marks a substantial investment and has also seen the recruitment of an additional three staff members.

“We’re delighted to be in our new store and feel very privileged to be in such a wonderful location and beautiful building,” says Specsavers Ludlow store director, Nicola Aubrey.

“Our aim was to improve our customer experience, both in terms of additional space, but also in terms of the latest design and layout.  It has been lovely to hear some positive feedback already and we’re looking forward to welcoming more customers through our doors to see what they think.”

The new, expanded store has three test rooms located on the ground floor, to help improve accessibility, and an additional two on the first floor. State-of-the-art equipment is installed throughout, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine which takes a detailed image of the back of the eye. This hospital-grade kit helps to detect some eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods. Customers will also benefit from a bigger contact lens area and a sound-proof audiology test room.

“As well as improving the environment for our customers we were also keen to ensure our staff benefited from the move too,’ continues Nicola.  ‘We now have a bigger staff room, large training room, alongside shower facilities, making the store an even better place to work.”

The move also coincides with Nicola achieving additional optical qualifications, enabling her to carry out enhanced eye examinations and prescribe medication as appropriate.

