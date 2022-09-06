Major growth creates 25 new jobs at Corbetts the Galvanizers

More than 25 new jobs are up for grabs at one of Shropshire’s oldest manufacturers this weekend.

The Telford-based company, which turned 160 years-old in 2020, has continued to see a major surge in demand for its services

Corbetts the Galvanizers is holding a special open day on Saturday 10 September for people looking for work or a change in career, with shopfloor operatives, forklift truck drivers and sales administration roles all currently available for an immediate start.

The Telford-based company, which turned 160 years-old in 2020, has continued to see a major surge in demand for its services from the construction, street furniture, transport and agriculture sectors, with future orders already in the pipeline.

- Advertisement -

50 jobs have already been filled in the last twelve months, but this new growth means that further roles have been created and a suite of benefits put in place to attract the best talent.

This includes a £500 joining bonus, a weekly attendance bonus and opportunity to join the pension scheme.

Natalie Hughes, HR Manager at Corbett the Galvanizers, commented: “We are offering long-term jobs with great rates of pay, all backed up by the security that comes with working for a company with a 160-year history.

“The Open Day is designed to give people the chance to visit us at our Halesfield site and, over a cuppa and cake, we can show them our business, what we do and how they can play a vital role in our growth.

“Everyone is welcome as we will give full training and development and there are lots of opportunities for progression, with many of our senior team leaders starting with us and working their way up.”

Corbetts the Galvanizers has been supplying world class hot dip galvanizing to thousands of customers across the UK and Europe for 162 years.

This process is the most effective and environmentally friendly way to protect steel from the elements and provides a long-term solution to corrosion (rust) and maintenance free protection in excess of 100 years.

From its purpose-built facility in Telford, it operates several galvanizing baths that give it the opportunity to process in excess of 50,000 tonnes every year and the ability to double dip material up to a length of 14 metres.

“During the Open Day, we will also introduce them to the Iron Duke Academy, a new initiative that has been designed to help people get started in our sector and gives them clear pathways for progression in our business,” pointed out Natalie.

“There has been a lot of investment in training, both internally and bringing external specialists in. This equates to a bespoke plan for every employee that not only looks to give them the work skills we need, but also supports them with general life skills, such as English language and maths.”