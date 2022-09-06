Kitchen design experts open new showroom in Whitchurch

A new kitchen showroom is set to officially open in Whitchurch during a celebratory weekend on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

Josh, Robin and Christine Holt of Holts Kitchen Design Experts

Holts Kitchen Design Experts (KDE) has successfully traded in Lancashire for decades and has now been encouraged to open a new showroom to meet growing customer demand.

The company has recently taken up residence at the Park View Business Centre on the outskirts of Whitchurch, located on the edge of the Combermere Abbey estate.

The company consists of proprietors Robin and Christine Holt, and their son Josh who has been part of the business for the past 8 years. The trio have over 50 years of experience in designing custom made kitchens with the ‘YOU’ factor considered before the ‘WOW’ factor.

Christine Holt is also licensed as a positive psychology practitioner and has a passion for art and design history, which feed into her fervent skill of wellbeing design.

Robin is deeply entwined in the design process for every kitchen sold by Holts KDE, commenting: “We want our customers to enjoy every minute of the kitchen design process and it’s my job to make the process as simple and as enjoyable as possible. We are so excited to bring this positive approach to kitchen design to the residents of Cheshire and Shropshire this September.”

Christine added: “We have been designing kitchens for almost fifty years; surviving two major recessions and a pandemic! No mean feat. We have a hundred years of design experience between us and excellent installation teams behind us. Some of our teams have been with us since the beginning. That, and our company wide ethos of going the extra mile and caring deeply about our client’s satisfaction, is what we attribute our success to. Oh… And then there is our secret sauce: Wellbeing design! If you want to find out more about that, do come and pay us a visit.”

The couple’s son Josh Holt interests lie in current trends, cutting edge materials and technology. He’s been a part of the company for nine years and since that time has upheld a passion for turning his client’s dream designs into reality.

Holts KDE’s new show room is located just off the Whitchurch Road at the Park View Business Centre. The company offers a full design and complete installation service, or can alternatively, supply only with support and advice on installation.