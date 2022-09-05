Dogs can have a field day at new facility

Dogs can have a field day as a new facility near Shrewsbury, Rowton Grange Secure Dog Field has been created to allow dogs that are nervous, reactive or just want a change of scenery to run free.

Hayley Williams has launched Rowton Grange Secure Dog Field

Hayley Williams launched the venture after completing a business start up course with consultants Good2Great, based in Bridgnorth.

“Dog ownership has increased significantly since the pandemic and their safe spaces to exercise are high in demand,” she explained.

“Rowton Grange Dog Field is an acre in size and has been fully enclosed with 1.8m high fencing, a coded gate and car park. Hourly slots are available seven days a week.

“Dogs are meant to be able to run free and enjoy what is in front of them. We allow your pet to feel like a dog once more and help towards it living its best life.

“Good2Great has given me the confidence to push forward with the business idea and the mentorship I received afterwards gave me further insight as to how I could develop the business in the future.

“We are the only facility like this in the area but that doesn’t mean I can rest on my laurels.

“If anything I need to be very proactive in promoting this business venture and Good2Great have given me the skills and confidence to do so,” Hayley added.

The Good2Great Business Programme is funded by Shropshire Council and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council.