Two Shropshire businesses join forces to host seminar

Company owners in Shropshire have the opportunity to receive expert advice on how to grow and protect their business at a free seminar in September.

Nigel West and Jack Fallows

The seminar, which is open to all businesses, will be delivered by Jack Fallows of Herald Wealth Management, based in Shrewsbury, and Nigel West of Fiveways Insurance Consultants in Newport. It takes place on September 28 and anyone interested in attending can book now.

‘Business Owners – Grow and Protect Your Business’ will cover a range of topics with the focus on what opportunities business owners might be missing out on in their strive to grow and develop their business.

Mr Fallows is a financial adviser specialising in providing advice to business owners and people planning for retirement.

Mr West, together with his wife Lisa, jointly owns and runs Fiveways Insurance Consultants and is passionate about providing holistic advice to business owners surrounding their company and personal insurance needs.

Mr Fallows said: “Nigel and I work closely with a variety of businesses and are committed to supporting Shropshire companies whenever we can, so it makes sense for us to join forces and host a seminar where we can share our advice, insights and experience.

“We are living through challenging times and our seminar is specifically aimed at how firms can protect and grow their business. We want to show how businesses can grow financially through tax efficiency, investing and planning ahead while also ensuring their business and assets are protected through appropriate insurance cover.

“Finance and insurance can often be a daunting prospect but are vitally important components of any business, and we will endeavour to cover everything which might be of interest to our attendees.

“By the end of the seminar, we hope they will be better acquainted with areas including reducing tax bills while increasing benefits, how to grow their business finances and understanding insurance policies that provide the right protection for their business.”

Mr West added: “Many business owners will be unaware of the potential gaps in their insurance cover and the risks that this presents in the long-term protection of their business – our seminar will address these issues across a range of areas.

“We will be looking at things like cyber security and what level of cover is needed, critical illness insurance, reducing tax bills using insurance, going green and the implications of adding electric vehicles to a fleet, and we will be asking people whether their commercial property is insured for the correct amount.

“We are fortunate to have a thriving and vibrant business community in Shropshire but it’s important that business owners stay ahead of the game in terms of finance and insurance.

“The seminar takes place at Chamber House, 5 Henry Close, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, between 10am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 28. On its conclusion, there will be the opportunity to network over lunch, which is also provided free of charge, and ask Jack and myself any questions our attendees may have which are relevant to their business.”

For more information and to book a place at the seminar, visit the Shropshire Chamber website.