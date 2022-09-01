StagecraftUK appoints new general manager

StagecraftUK (SCUK), the live event production company at Telford International Centre (TIC), has announced the appointment of James Cruddas as its new General Manager.

James Cruddas, StagecraftUK General Manager

SCUK supports both TIC clients in Telford and also at events across the UK, helping to bring shows to life through technical event skills and services, such as rigging and electrics, through to full production conferences and complete exhibition support.

James’s appointment as General Manager recognises SCUK’s success to date and his development plans include the professional mapping of a client’s journey through the event production process.

Talking about James’s appointment, Gerald Salt, Managing Director of SCUK comments:

“I’m very pleased to welcome James back to the StagecraftUK team after a ten-year gap.

“James has an in-depth industry knowledge and years of technical experience that is going to be of huge benefit to all of StagecraftUK’s clients and the wider team. He also has an intimate knowledge of Telford International Centre and the events it hosts.”

James Cruddas comments on his appointment: “Coming back to StagecraftUK and TIC was a perfect fit for me, having worked at the venue as a supplier for the last 10 years, I know just how accessible and how easy it is to work at and more importantly being able to work with the talented SCUK team again is a real bonus.

“The people are amazing and their work is something to be proud of.”

Alison Griffin, Managing Director of Telford International Centre, adds: “The beauty of StagecraftUK is its flexibility to offer the dry hire of event equipment right through to a full event production, working either as a standalone support or in conjunction with a TIC client’s incumbent production company. It’s a happy union as StagecraftUK has such excellent relationships with the event industry contractor, supplier and production community – ensuring the end result is always a satisfied event client and an amazing event spectacle.”

For the past ten years and prior to joining SCUK, James worked at Production Support Services (PSS) as a Senior Production Manager on events for clients right across the UK. Before this James worked at SCUK as their Operations Manager.