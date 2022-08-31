15.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
New decorating store to open in Shrewsbury

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A new decorating store is to open at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Brewers Decorator Centres has completed the letting of Unit B, 28 Vanguard Way, Shrewsbury

Brewers Decorator Centres has completed the letting of modern trade counter/warehouse premises at Unit B, 28 Vanguard Way.

With more than 180 stores across the UK, the company provide the highest quality decorating paint, wallpaper and woodcare supplies to both professional decorators and DIY customers.

Brewers Decorator Centres has been a family business for over 100 years.

Towler Shaw Roberts were instructed to market the Vanguard Way unit owing to the relocation of car dealership Faintree SEAT, the current occupiers, to a newly-built showroom.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “The unit provides versatile accommodation and we are delighted to have completed a letting to Brewers Decorator Centres.

“The company will be another exciting addition to the ever-expanding Vanguard Trade Park, with the unit occupying a prominent roadside position within the principal commercial area of Shrewsbury.”

