Workmates use pedal power to raise more than £3,500 for children’s hospices

Four workmates from Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury have used pedal power to raise more than £3,500 for Hope House and Ty Gobaith children’s hospices after completing a gruelling 125-mile sponsored cycle ride.

The Morris Lubricants cycle team Billy Salter, Kim Marmaras, Andrew Goddard, Owen Lloyd and Dan Stanley (left to right) celebrating their successfully completed charity challenge with workmates

Owen Lloyd, Kim Marmaras, Billy Salter and Dan Stanley cycled the 125-mile route on one of the hottest days of the summer, as the temperature exceeded 30°C in the latter parts of the challenge.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard joined the four cyclists for the final four-mile leg of the ride, pedalling a vintage bread delivery bike that was used when the company’s founder James Kent Morris ran a grocery shop in Shrewsbury.

Around 12 hours after leaving Morris Lubricants’ office and factory in Shrewsbury, the cyclists were greeted on their return by cheering workmates who had stayed after work to see the team cross the finish line.

The team had set off at 5am heading to Stanmore Hall Touring Park, near Bridgnorth and then on to Ludlow Touring and Holiday Park and Bow House Country Park near Bishops Castle.

The next section saw the cyclists make the 33-mile journey to Hope House in Morda, near Oswestry where they were greeted by staff and one of children before heading for Oxon Hall Touring Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury where they linked up with Mr Goddard for the final leg.

All the touring and holiday parks visited are owned by Morris Lubricants’ sister company, Morris Leisure, whose managing director Edward Goddard greeted the cyclists at Oxon Hall Touring Park. Morris Lubricants’ directors David and Diana Goddard were also there to cheer them on.

The sponsored ride is one of a series of fundraising events being held this year by Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure to support Hope House and Ty Gobaith children’s hospices, the companies’ adopted charity for 2022.

Owen Lloyd said: “None of us had come close to cycling this distance before and it was big feat to complete the 200km. It was a tough ride but really enjoyable and we had a great team spirit.

“Colleagues in a support vehicle kept us hydrated with drinks and each of the touring and holiday parks we visited had laid on food and drinks which really helped push us on.

“Meeting one of the children at Hope House gave us the energy to complete the ride and we are all delighted to have raised more than £3,500.”

Andrew Goddard said: “It was a brilliant achievement by the four cyclists in very hot and energy-sapping weather conditions. They really are heroes and did the company proud in raising a fantastic amount of money for such a wonderful charity.

“The four miles I did at the end was really nothing in comparison to what they did, although I found wearing a flat cap was not the best idea in the heat, but I did manage to deliver a basketful of bread on time for the staff to take home!

“Thank you to everyone who supported them on their journey and with donations which are still coming in.”

Bekki Fardoe, area fundraiser for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith, added: “We cannot thank the cyclists enough for completing their amazing challenge in the heat. We are hugely grateful for their support, particularly at a time of rising costs for everyone.

“Without the support of people like them and companies like Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure, we simply would not be able to be here for the seriously ill children and their families that need us.”