Friday, August 26, 2022
Wellington businesses urged to attend meeting

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Wellington businesses are being urged to attend a meeting next week to discuss a range of events planned for the town.

The last Love Wellington business meeting at the Cock Hotel. Photo: J&PR
The Love Wellington campaign is organising the event, to be hosted at Q Financial in Haygate Road, on September 6.

“All Wellington businesses and retailers are welcome – this is a chance to network and to find out what is happening here,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“Our last get-together was very successful, with a good attendance and several initiatives being developed as a result.”

Items on the agenda next week will include Halloween events organised by Love Wellington, a Christmas ‘Shop Local’ campaign and Thursday late night open evenings.

“The meeting will be very informal and we are hoping as many Wellington businesses will be there. We are very grateful to Q Financial for hosting and providing refreshments.

“There is a brilliant community spirit here which is the key to Wellington’s on-going regeneration and we hope more ideas to help raise the profile of the town will be suggested.”

PC Rob McNally, Sgt Matt Hartley and PC Pete Rigby will be there to talk about Wellington Town Centre policing and Nathan Lyttle from Telford & Wrekin Council will attend to talk about forthcoming work on Market Street.

Anyone who would like to register to attend should email lovewellington2020@gmail.com

