Mental health lawyer joins walk to raise funds for Access to Justice

A Shropshire mental health lawyer whose long and varied career has consistently seen him providing a voice for those who cannot speak out for themselves is mustering support for a fundraising event he has signed up for on 15 September.

Andy Howarth, Mental Health Solicitor with GHP Legal

Andy Howarth, a solicitor based in the Oswestry office of leading law firm, GHP Legal, has signed up for The Shropshire Legal Walk up the Wrekin to raise funds for people who need help gaining access to justice.

Coming into law quite late in life following a career as a printer, graphic designer, English teacher in Finland and France, Andy previously worked for the mental health charity, Mind, and as an inspector of psychiatric hospitals with the Care Quality Commission. Now advising not just mental health clients but also their relatives, he is passionate about helping them achieve their rights.

- Advertisement -

The Shropshire Legal Walk is this year raising funds for The Access to Justice Foundation, a UK wide grant making charity that supports the provision of free legal advice and representation to the people who need it most. The Foundation’s vision is that no-one should be denied access to justice. Its Mission is to support organisations providing legal advice to vulnerable people through improving collaboration, increasing funds for the sector and strategic grant making.

Urging people to support the cause at https://atjf.enthuse.com/pf/andy-howarth-f323c

Andy says:

“Every citizen in this country has the same rights, but many individuals and communities are unable to access or defend those rights, because they can’t afford to pay privately for legal advice and the scope of Legal Aid is incredibly narrow. The Access to Justice Foundation need every bit of help they can get, to raise funds for and promote awareness of their work.”