Shropshire debt adviser nominated for national award

A debt adviser from Shropshire has been shortlisted for ‘Money Advisor of The Year’ at the Institute of Money Advisers (IMA) Money Advice Awards 2022.

Dan Bebbington is nominated for Money Adviser of the Year

As Wrekin’s Debt & Energy Manager, Dan has made a difference to the lives of hundreds of tenants. Since joining the Group in 2019, Daniel and his colleagues in the Money Matters team have so far successfully secured £882k in extra income for Wrekin tenants – by securing Discretionary Housing Payments, writing off debt, reducing people’s utility bills and securing charitable grants.

The award aims to recognise the extra efforts made by all those in the advice sector during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes continuing and adapting the provision of advice to clients in the context of the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of the work undertaken on clients and the community.

Dan also goes out of his way to help people who have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, organising supermarket deliveries and food parcels for those who need it. Dan realises there isn’t a one-size fits all approach when it comes to debt management, and he will always tailor his support to a person’s specific need.

Dan is part of Wrekin’s Money Matters team, who are on hand to support customers and agree affordable rent repayment plans and provide specialist advice on claiming benefits, maximising income, managing debt and money advice.

Dan and team adapted quickly to the challenges posed by the pandemic, utilising WhatsApp and other digital methods to keep in touch with people who need our support. Dan regularly posts on the Group’s social media channels -offering advice and money saving tips to followers.

Dan also spearheaded Wrekin’s ‘Foodshare’ project – visiting the charity to understand how they could help the Group tackle food poverty in the communities we support.

Dan is also a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He was a founding member of ‘Proud to be Me’ – Wrekin’s first ever LGBTQ+ staff group. Dan’s award also recognises his willingness to help others – whether it’s a customer of a colleague. During pandemic, he volunteered his time to work at one of Wrekin’s extra care schemes – working weekends to support frontline staff as they provided care to vulnerable residents.

Deb Morrison, Financial Inclusion Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“I am thrilled that Dan has been shortlisted for this prestigious award. Dan’s can-do attitude and willingness to go that extra mile has helped achieve positive outcomes for hundreds of Wrekin customers.

“Dan supports people that are facing considerable challenges – including poor mental health; language barriers and domestic violence. Dan has been able to build relationships and gain their trust – adapting his approach to meet a person’s individual need.

“The fact that Dan has been shortlisted is testament to his continued hard work and dedication to make a difference to people’s lives.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony as part of the IMA’s annual conference on Thursday 8 September.