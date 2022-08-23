On-call firefighter joins AceOn

Battery and energy storage specialist the AceOn Group has strengthened its team with a new appointment.

James Hall has joined AceOn

James Hall has joined the Telford-based company’s residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage team as a sales executive – with AceOn targeting substantial growth in the sector in the coming years.

James, from Wombourne in Staffordshire, has spent almost ten years working in the motor industry and also works as an on-call firefighter with Staffordshire Fire Service.

“I know from my experience that the future of the motor industry is clean, sustainable electric power and it’s so exciting to see all the work AceOn is doing in battery storage and technology to help develop the technologies the world will need in the fight against climate change.

“I’ve learned so much already since I joined them, and I cannot wait to keep on learning into the future and developing what is clearly going to be a key growth area for the company.”

AceOn group managing director Mark Thompson said he was delighted with James’s appointment.

“We are developing a suite of innovative energy storage products which will help power the drive to a carbon zero economy and James’s passion and enthusiasm will be a vital part of bringing those to market. This is a key area for AceOn and one in which we are expecting significant growth so we are delighted to have him on board.”

James, a season ticket holder at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has spent 13 years as an on-call firefighter based at his home town station in Wombourne and enjoys golf, badminton and going to the gym as well as football.

AceOn has more than 30 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of custom-built battery packs and the distribution of industrial and consumer batteries to the worldwide market. The energy division provides a training, service and distribution centre to offer a full turnkey solution for residential and commercial battery energy storage systems.

The group has built a reputation as being specialists in solar and battery technology, particularly the development of bespoke, custom-built battery packs.