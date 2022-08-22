Whitchurch business woman in finals of national awards

Rachel Rodgers, Clinical Animal Behaviourist and Dog Trainer who runs Whitchurch based, Nose to Trail has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Women’s Business Awards.

Rachel Rodgers with Rico and Maisy

The Women’s Business Awards features over 20 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award. There is also a Man of the Year to honour the men who support their women in their business or career. Previous winners included a spouse, staff member and hotel director.

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, says, “We are looking forward to welcoming a host of talented businesswomen to this year’s conference. The day promises to be both uplifting and educational. There is a wealth of knowledge that will be shared and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded business people and to cement relationships. It’s the highlight of my year every year without fail.”

This year’s awards are proudly sponsored by the popular online accounting software XERO and are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

Rachel is in the running to win the Customer Excellence Award. An Award which recognises and celebrates achievements in customer service excellence. The award panel are looking for a business that is talented, innovative and excels in bests practice. This award will highlight an organisation who stands out from the rest based on customer feedback and satisfaction.

Rachel said: “I am so thrilled to be nominated for the Customer Excellence Award with the Women’s Business Club and to now make it into the LIVE finals on the 5th October. Even if I don’t win, the reviews and testimonials my clients have left are something I will always be proud of.”

One such review was from a client who Rachel was supporting with their dog’s behaviour problems. They said “Rachel has been such a tremendous help and support at one point I thought I would have to give up my dog due to his behaviour but with the help and support I am able to see the progress my dog has made. I’m really cannot thank her enough. Every time I ask for help and advice she is there, she’s taken a lot of stress of me and has always been there when needed. This lady is the miracle I needed.”

Voting for the award winners opens on Thursday 1 September and Rachel will be sharing her unique voting link across all her social media channels then!