New appointments for Shropshire fashion firm

With expansion in the pipeline for the next 12 months, Shropshire-based Secondhand Styling UK has recently made several strategic appointments.

Secondhand Styling UK’s founder, Lucy Norris pictured with Leah Megson-Gray the firm’s new Social Media and Content Manager

Leah Megson-Gray has been appointed as Social Media and Content Manager. With a new website due to launch on Monday 5th September, Leah will be responsible for all copywriting, as well as creating a content schedule, regularly populating the site.

The new website will be an e-commerce platform allowing conscious consumers the opportunity to shop, swap and style secondhand. The main shopping function will give users access to a select curation of secondhand pieces that they can purchase. The swapping section encourages users to upload images of their own goods in exchange for a style credit that can then be used towards the secondhand styling online store.

- Advertisement -

Additional services available on the new website include booking styling consultations with Secondhand Styling UK’s founder, Lucy Norris, or booking a swap shop event from the B2B programme, which essentially enables businesses to host their own swap shop in their own workplace.

Different from other platforms, the website will combine all areas of pre-loved sourcing by curating collections that are affordable yet still look premium. Manchester-based Userism Agency has been appointed to design and build the website.

Leah says: “It’s such an exciting time for Secondhand Styling UK so to be part of the team is amazing. The new website is going to be fantastic, and I’ve made an immediate start on the copywriting and content ideas. It will be a busy website when it launches so lots of content will be required continually and I’m looking forward to seeing it evolve and grow.”

OJK Accounting Solutions Ltd have also been appointed as the company’s accountant and will be responsible for managing the company’s finances, from monthly book-keeping to annual year end reports.

Lucy adds: “I have been managing every element of the business since it started almost 12 months ago and whilst I have loved being so involved, I am looking forward to the support Leah, particularly with the launch of the new website, which is a real turning point for Secondhand Styling UK. Working with OJK Accounting will also be of a huge benefit to me too, and a great learning experience.”

Secondhand Styling UK is a sustainable fashion venture that aims to transform the shopping habits of consumers and make secondhand ‘fashionable’ and accessible for all. Inspired by her mum’s ability to upcycle secondhand items in stylish outfits, Lucy’s passion for the pre-loved scene started young.

After spending over 15 years in the US in entertainment working as a TV presenter for fashion and beauty brands, self-styling her outfits and always opting for secondhand, Lucy moved into fashion journalism and has covered New York, Milan, Paris and London Fashion Weeks. She returned to the UK to turn her passion into a project, establishing Secondhand Styling UK. She continues to be a regular speaker and the Red Carpet host for US-based fashion platform, Fashinnovation.