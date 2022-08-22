Fibre Heroes in year long Shropshire Festivals sponsorship deal

Broadband Network Builder, Fibre Heroes, is supporting all of Shropshire Festivals’ 2022 events, with the business’ biggest sponsorship deal to date.

Beth Heath (Creative Director, Shropshire Festivals) and Emmy Grantham (Fibre Heroes Community and Events Executive) at Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park

Fibre Heroes have many partners that supply full fibre broadband to 86 underserved towns across the UK, including Shrewsbury. They are aiming to serve 37,121 homes in the town.

The year long sponsorship deal includes hosting the main music stage at Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury Food Festival and at the upcoming Shropshire Oktoberfest. The business is also sponsoring the brewer’s¬¬¬ beer tent at Oktoberfest and the reusable beer cups, which reduce the amount of single use plastic at the events.

Oliver Helm, Fibre Heroes CEO, said, “We want as many people as possible to know about our ultrafast, reliable broadband, which is helping to banish buffering and internet lag across our market towns.”

Emmy Grantham, Fibre Heroes Community and Events Executive, said “We are looking forward to supporting another one of Shropshire Festivals’ events. The previous events, Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park and Shrewsbury Food Festival were a huge success! We are very excited to educate the residents in Shrewsbury, as well as having fun whilst doing it with interactive games and winning lots of freebies.

“Working with Shropshire Festivals was a no brainer. Their awesome festivals bring thousands of people from the local community together, and like us, they improve the experiences of local people. It has been a fantastic year of festivals, which we’ll be toasting at Shropshire Oktoberfest this autumn.”

Beth Heath, Creative Director at Shropshire Festivals said, “We are very grateful for the generous support of Fibre Heroes. Festivals like ours couldn’t go ahead without the support of local sponsors – especially with the rocketing infrastructure costs the events industry is enduring.

“Fibre Heroes bold presence at our festivals, with giveaways and even a branded fire engine has been brilliant.

“Shropshire Festivals can create a bespoke sponsorship package to any size business, big or small, as well as offering advertising opportunities in our programmes and at our events. Contact Shropshire Festivals to find out more.”