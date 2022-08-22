Aico volunteer at Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith

Aico colleagues have recently visited long term charity partner, Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith to volunteer their time assisting the charity’s maintenance team to restore areas of the hospice’s grounds in Oswestry.

Aico colleagues carrying out maintenance work at Hope House in Oswestry

Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices supports vulnerable families with the provision of bespoke palliative care for children with life-threatening conditions, as well as offering counselling, bereavement support and respite to their families.

Aico is proud to be recognised as a Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Silver Business Champion, understanding that without business support, Hope House would not be able to continue its vital work.

Aico colleagues receive four days every year to volunteer their time in the local community through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, Aico in the Community.

Eight colleagues recently visited Hope House for a day to carry out some much-needed maintenance on playground fences and benches. Colleagues were greeted with an overview of the charity and the amazing work that they carry out. The charity also explained how support from volunteers helps to save the charity money and resources that can be utilised elsewhere.

Lindsay Hughes, Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Volunteering Officer, commented “It has been a pleasure to invite Aico to Hope House and we really appreciate all of their support, both in raising money so we can be here for the children and families that need us, but also for their time helping around the hospice grounds, such as painting some of the play area fences.”

Aico’s Marketing Executive, Matt Powell who joined the volunteer group added “It is great to be given the time to get out in the local community to volunteer for great causes such as Hope House. Aico have worked with Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith for over twenty years now, so it is great to continue the support.”