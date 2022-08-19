Shrewsbury artist wins Young Trader 2022 for the Midlands region

Jake Dennys, Shrewsbury artist and owner of Dennyspaints has scooped the number one spot at the Young Trader regional finals, making him the Young Trader of the Year 2022 for the Midlands region.

Jake Dennys, artist and owner of Dennyspaints receiving the coveted Young Trader 2022 for the Midlands region award

The competition, organised by the National Market Trader Federation is designed to breathe new life into the traditional market place.

The competition was judged on a number of criteria including; product originality, quality and communication skills. After some deliberation, the judges awarded Dennyspaints the overall winner of Young Market Trader Trader 2022 for the Midlands region.

Jake Dennys, artist and owner of Dennyspaints said: “I’ve never won anything before, so this is a massive achievement for me. I did my first oil painting during lockdown, having never touched a paintbrush in my life. Now I’m selling paintings online, at market stalls and even winning awards.”

Obtaining the sought-after accolade moves the fledgling self-taught artist into the national finals in Stratford-Upon-Avon on August 26th & 27th, where a number of young traders will face-off against each other to win Young Market Trader of the Year 2022.

Jake goes on to say: “Painting skulls and portraits started as a hobby but it’s slowly turning into a fully-fledged business. The subject matter is pretty niche so it’s always a hard sell, but it just makes it all the more satisfying when someone takes the time to appreciate what you do. I really hope that I make it to the competition finals this year and bring the trophy back to Shropshire.”

Jake is a completely self-taught artist from Shrewsbury. He began drawing and painting during lockdown and through constant practice and determination, has come on leaps and bounds as an artist. He was approached by the National Market Trader Federation following a Facebook post and asked to take part in the national competition.