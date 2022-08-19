Homebuilder to invest over £5m in Shrewsbury

Five star homebuilder David Wilson Homes is to invest over £5 million in Bicton Heath as part of its upcoming development, Rose Place.

A typical David Wilson Homes street scene

The combined total investments will total £5,037,485 when all contributions are made within the Shrewsbury area, with more than £82,000 dedicated to providing affordable housing at the new development.

Rose Place, will contribute to a series of improvements in a variety of sectors including education, public transport services and maintenance as a direct result of David Wilson Homes’ S106 agreement for its latest community.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming development on Welshpool Road will have £45,000 dedicated to open spaces and landscaping, with an additional £252,000 dedicated to the maintenance of these open spaces and landscapes.

Just a short walk from Rose Place, Oxon CE Primary School and Bicton CE Primary School will have walking routes easily accessible, with over £1 million dedicated to road links from on the development to enhance the local infrastructure.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia said: “Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.”

“Rose Place is part of a new and exciting development for Shrewsbury and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to the growing community.”

Rose Place will provide a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers.