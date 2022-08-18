17.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Savills grows Telford team with two new appointments

By Shropshire Live Business

Savills has welcomed the appointment of Travis Smith and Emily Pugh to the growing estate management team in the Telford office.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, director and head of office at Savills in Telford
Travis, who joins as a residential management apprentice and whose focus will be on the management of the team’s residential portfolios, arrives alongside Emily, a rural graduate from Harper Adams University who will be helping with the management of clients’ estates.

Both raised and educated in Shropshire, Emily attended The Thomas Adams School and  Adams Sixth Form College in Wem, whereas Travis completed his studies at William Brookes School and Sixth Form in Much Wenlock.

Emily, who has a rural background and lives on a large arable and poultry farm, went onto Harper Adams University where she gained a degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, director and head of office at Savills in Telford, says: “We have a strong presence across the West Midlands and Travis and Emily join us at an exciting stage of the office’s growth. Their arrival ensures that the evolution of our team and the services that we are able to offer clients continues.”

The 30+ strong team at Savills Telford provides residential and rural services across the West Midlands including residential property sales, land and farm sales, valuations, farm and estate management, architectural building services, forestry and rural lettings.

