New Shropshire business celebrates rural living

A Shropshire woman has realised her dream by launching a business celebrating rural life.

Emily Hamlett

Emily Hamlett, of Ryton XI Towns, had been developing her idea for the ‘Glorious Grouse’ retail site for a decade before finally taking the plunge to launch it.

She has combined her passion for the countryside with her love of interior design to create a business specialising in selling gifts and accessories.

“The products you find on my website emulate the rural life I love,” said Emily, a chartered surveyor by training who completed a start up course with business consultants Good2Great.

“The reason it began is that a lot of people in the countryside aren’t necessarily living in their own home – perhaps they are renting or living in a farm cottage. Sometimes they are unable to make major changes to the property but we all have a desire to make a house a home and I endeavour to find delightful country themed pieces that do just that.

“My love for rural living was fuelled by my childhood on a small holding, where my parents breed and show pedigree sheep. I joined Shropshire Young Farmers where I met my husband and then I studied rural enterprise and land management at Harper Adams.”

She also now juggles life as a businesswoman with being a mum to Isabella and acting as a bookkeeper for her husband’s farming business.

“I launched with my Glorious Grouse website with a view to creating an emporium of beautiful items from the best brands. I promote it via social media, using brand ambassadors and influencers.

“It has been a steep learning curve for me but it is all worthwhile as we now have a wide range of loyal customers.

“The Good2Great course is fantastic – it provides you with the key skills to think about when starting your own business, whether it is something you have already started or, something you are already doing.

“It is so worthwhile. Each session on the course provides you with something important to think about or complete. The support is second to none and I am so pleased I took part,” Emily added.

The Good2Great Business Programme is funded by Shropshire Council and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council.