17.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Advertisement -

Networking on Two Wheels rolls into Shrewsbury

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A networking event with a difference, combining cycling with business, is on its way to Shrewsbury, with a group of lawyers, accountants and other professionals gearing up to don their Lycra and cycle helmets.

The Chester Networking on 2 Wheels group, which has been running for the past seven years after launching to connect professionals in the area through getting active
The Chester Networking on 2 Wheels group, which has been running for the past seven years after launching to connect professionals in the area through getting active

Networking on Two Wheels (No2W) incorporates fresh air, fitness and the opportunity to build a local network of like-minded contacts, and will take place in Shropshire next month for the first time.

The group was set up for those who enjoy getting out on their bike, and has seen great success running for the past seven years in Chester (pictured), also last year launching in Warrington.

- Advertisement -

Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Aaron & Partners, said: “No2W is a great way to bring together colleagues and professionals from across the area – as well as get out of the office and get active.

“It’s about combining networking with exercise in what can otherwise be very sedentary professions.”

The event will be organised in conjunction with Helen Knight from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the region’s main cancer charity, and with Mike Jones of Velofit acting as ride leader.  

Helen, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said she was delighted to have been asked to lead the group and it further develops the charity’s link between Aaron & Partners, and other corporate supporters. 

She said: “Lingen Davies exists to enhance the lives of those impacted by cancer in our community. We are very pleased to be involved with this initiative and look forward to meeting both old and new faces.”

Mike owns Shrewsbury-based bike shop Velofit and has been cycling seriously since the age of 14, mainly as a competitive athlete, rising through the ranks from schoolboy to elite.  

Having been in the cycle trade all his life and with a wealth of experience in coaching and guiding, he’s also raced at international level all over Europe and was Masters National Champion in 2012.  

The first ride will take place on Wednesday, 7th September, leaving from Oxon Business Park at 2pm.

Taking place monthly, the rides will follow a 30-mile route with a break for coffee and cake halfway, returning at around 5pm.

Helen added: “The Chester No2W group has been active for seven successful years and we launched the event in Warrington last year, where it’s already proving to be very popular in the business community.

“We’re now delighted to be joining forces with Lingen Davies to bring a monthly ride to Shropshire too.”

Anyone wishing to get involved can book their place by contacting Helen at Lingen Davies on helen.knight@lingendavies.co.uk, or via the No2W group on LinkedIn.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP