Honorary Doctorate awarded to local solicitor advocate

A Shropshire-based solicitor has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Staffordshire University for his commitment to both the institution and wider industry.

Danny was awarded his honorary degree at a special ceremony at King’s Hall in Stoke-on-Trent

Danny Smith, a Solicitor-Advocate and Partner at PCB Solicitors, attained his Law Degree from the University back in 2004 and has continued to support the establishment and its students through roles on its Development Board, Alumni Advisory Board, and Students’ Union Board – roles which he currently holds.

He was also instrumental in setting up the University’s Horizon Fund which helps support talented individuals through higher education by providing opportunity awards, bursaries, and scholarships. And, he’s supported individuals as they continue their journey through offering many law graduates employment opportunities upon completion of their studies.

Danny said: “To have been recognised in this way by the team at Staffordshire University is a complete shock, but an honour that I am hugely grateful for. I am proud to be a graduate of such a fantastic institution and to have the opportunity to continue to support current and past students.

“I want to accept this award not only in recognition of my own achievements, but of those individuals who have come from ordinary backgrounds and who have demonstrated their passion and commitment to pursuing their dreams.”

Since himself graduating from Staffordshire University, Danny has enjoyed a hugely successful legal career – one which saw him become the youngest Crown Court Advocate in Shropshire at the age of just 26 and most recently an equity partner of PCB Solicitors in 2019.

Over the past couple of years alone, Danny has helped PCB Solicitors navigate the pandemic – investing in a brand new IT system to support its team continue to deliver their services remotely on behalf of clients. He led the opening of a new office in Welshpool in April this year which now sees the firm operate from nine locations across Shropshire and Mid-Wales. And, he continues to invest in young talent – with four current trainees due to qualify and a new apprentice set to join this September.

Danny concluded: “I am hugely passionate about inspiring individuals from all backgrounds to reach for the stars and fulfil their potential, and in supporting them every step of the way to achieve their ambitions. Which is why I am very much looking forward to continuing to work alongside Staffordshire University students to share my experiences, to deliver mentorship, and to provide them with all the encouragement they need to succeed.”

Danny is one of ten individuals to have been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Staffordshire University in 2022, a list which also includes Lord Justice Sir David Bean, Paralympic athlete Ian Marsden, and CEO of Alice Charity, Steph Talbot.