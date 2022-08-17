15.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Advertisement -

Free course to help boost leadership and people management skills

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford College is running a free two-day course to help people boost their workplace leadership and people management skills.

An aerial view of the Telford College campus
An aerial view of the Telford College campus

The programme is running from 9.30am to 4pm at the college’s Wellington campus on August 23 and 24, with places allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Everyone who completes the course will receive a level two certificate in Team Leading – an ideal fore-runner to the level three course which begins at the college one evening per week, from September.

- Advertisement -

Employability lecturer Gemma Parker said: “This two-day course is ideal for people with limited knowledge or experience in team leading, who are seeking a greater awareness of the role.

“But it is also suitable for those who may be in an existing team leadership role, and are looking to enhance their CV and career prospects by adding an accredited qualification.”

The course looks at topics such as team leading responsibilities, managing yourself and providing direction to a team, and communicating information and knowledge.

Gemma said: “Over the course of the programme you will gain an understanding and insight into what team leaders do, covering their roles, leadership styles, target setting, motivation, dealing with conflict, and more.”

For more details, or to reserve a place, call the Telford College employability team on 01952 642554, or email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP