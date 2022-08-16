Shropshire financial firm partner shortlisted for national award

A partner at a Shropshire financial firm has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Josh Timbrell

Twenty-two-year old Josh Timbrell – who was made a partner at Q Commercial Finance just three years after he first joined the company – has been shortlisted for the Rising Star of the Year award at the 2022 Commercial Broker awards.

The awards are organised by the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers and are regarded as among the highest honours in the industry.

The NACFB says that the Rising Star award is designed to ‘celebrate the real people who are the beating heart of face-to-face business’.

Director Steve Parry said the nomination was a huge honour for Josh and a reflection of the part he had played in the success of the overall business.

“If anyone deserves to be recognised as a rising star, then it is Josh. He joined us from college and has rapidly become an essential part of our business and, more importantly, someone our clients trust and respect.

“He is a real role model in terms of his dedication, commitment and willingness to learn and it is fantastic that these qualities and the contribution he is making are now being recognised on a national stage.”

Josh joined Q as a commercial executive in August 2018 before being promoted to senior commercial executive two years later and then being made partner last September.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been nominated for these awards, which are run by the national body and are a real beacon of excellence in our industry. Q have given me a fantastic opportunity at such a young age and I want to continue working to bring success to the business for many years to come.”

The winners will be announced at the NACFB Commercial Broker Awards ceremony at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday 23rd September 2022.