Local HR Consultancy named as finalist in Personnel Today Awards

Jungle HR has been named as a finalist for HR Consultancy of the Year at the Personnel Today Awards 2022.

Teresa Boughey, CEO and founder of Jungle HR

The Telford-based company is one of only seven consultancies that has been named a finalist for the HR Consultancy of the Year award.

The award ceremony will celebrate the very best achievements and innovations in HR and L&D and will take place at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane, on 15 November.

Jungle HR Ltd is a Strategic HR Consultancy specialising in delivering change through, and with people. Working with teams at all levels from C-suite Executives through to First Line Managers, their focus is on upskilling capability, creating a culture of inclusion, and enabling individuals to reach their full potential whilst improving business performance.

The woman behind Jungle HR is CEO Teresa Boughey MA FCIPD. Teresa is a TEDx speaker, a Non-Executive Director and founder of the Inclusion247 platform. She hosts the Inclusion247 podcast and is author of Amazon bestseller, Closing the Gap – 5 steps to creating an Inclusive Culture. Teresa is a UK Female Entrepreneur Ambassador, Business Board Member of the Women and Enterprise APPG and Chair of the ESG Workstream.

She is also a regular contributor to the media and public policy. Teresa is a member of the NHS Employers D&I Partners Programme Strategic Advisory Group and is on the Board of Advisors for the Royal Holloway University, School of Business & Management.

On becoming a finalist for HR Consultancy of the Year award Teresa said: “We are truly thrilled to be announced as finalists and to be amongst such a strong field. This recognition is testimony to the difference we make to our clients. Through working collaboratively with our clients, we have enabled them to accelerate their inclusion journey with confidence and clarity, letting them shine. This makes us really proud!”