£4.3m Bishop’s Castle Business Park expansion nears completion

A £4.3 million expansion project to develop Bishop’s Castle Business Park is almost complete.

New drone footage of the site has revealed the park’s idyllic location set against the Shropshire countryside and the modern, large-scale units the premises has to offer.

The business park has been designed to boost the local economy by securing and creating more jobs.

The site hosts two large units (offering up to 15,000 square feet) and two smaller units (offering up to 10,000 square feet). The smaller units are split into individual 2,000 square feet ‘grow-on’ spaces which have been specifically designed for smaller businesses looking to grow and expand.

Shropshire Council is inviting businesses to visit the park and is hosting two open day events on Thursday 25 August 2022 and Wednesday 14 September 2022, both between 10am-2pm.

The business park secured a £1.27 million European Regional Development fund last year, and Shropshire Council has agreed to spend £3.1 million on the project to boost economic growth in the region. SJ Roberts Construction Ltd were appointed to build the business park, which aims to open in October 2022.

Further funding has been allocated to commission a permanent art installation on the business park and Shropshire Council is appealing to local artists to get involved. The artwork will have pride of place on the site and celebrate both Bishop’s Castle and its beautiful surroundings.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said:

“It has never been more important to support our businesses and towns, and this is yet another example of us ensuring firms can flourish in Shropshire. This project will allow many Shropshire firms to expand and grow locally; creating more jobs for local people, and securing further jobs already taken by residents.”

Matthew Roberts, Construction Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, also shared his thoughts:

“We look forward to providing commercial units that this site deserves and local businesses need. Being situated in a prime location on Bishop’s Castle’s existing business park, SJ Roberts have endeavoured to engage with the local community throughout the build.”