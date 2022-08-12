Shrewsbury’s Ice Eye Media awarded grant

Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) charity and members of its ASYSTORS Panel are celebrating with Ice Eye Media, a team of three local creatives who have just been awarded a £5,000 grant to support their promotional videography, photography, graphic design and animation business plans.

Ice Eye Media group Tom O’Keefe, Bryce Corden and Marcus Hart with ASYSTOR Joanna Morris from Morris & Company

Shropshire Youth Support Trust is all about maximising young people’s business and personal potential with a view to financial independence.

The ASYSTORS Panel is an additional service offered by the charity, a scheme kicked off back in 2017 with five local founding companies: Brewin Dolphin, Morris & Company, Marches Care Homes, Dyke Yaxley and Wynn Developments. These companies were inspired to come together in support of the charity, pledging their time and expertise to young people aged 18-30 starting a business – as well as providing valuable financial support to make some business dreams reality.

Ice Eye Media are based in Shrewsbury, on Wyle Cop and the team comprises Bryce Corden (Lead Graphic Designer and Animator), Marcus Hart (Lead Photographer and Lighting Technician) and Tom O’Keefe (Lead Audio Engineer and Videographer).

Whilst Ice Eye Media officially started in March 2022, the group were creating projects much before then, partnering with local businesses such as Daily Brews with a series of animations and videography. Since then, they’ve worked with Subvert Events, the Buttermarket, FEVER and Krazy Races to name a few.

Armed with an idea, Bryce Corden approached the Shropshire Youth Support Trust ASYSTORS to help propel his business idea. The group were awarded the grant after several meetings with the ASYSTORS panel, which included Joanna Morris from Morris & Company, some mentorship from Yiasmin, and then a successful final presentation.

Following a successful presentation, the Ice Eye Media team were awarded the £5,000 grant to spend on expanding their filming equipment and lighting, as well as legal fees. As well as the grant, the charity provided training and skills opportunities including general business acumen.

“The talent and enthusiasm from the Ice Eye team was inspiring and we are delighted to be awarding this grant to such a talented young trio who, we are sure, will use the funds to catapult to the next level” Joanna Morris commented.

Bryce commented: “Running a business isn’t something you can learn overnight, and when we started, our knowledge in business was limited. Since the SYST training sessions, we now feel secure in our business knowledge and have the support of our mentor Yiasmin to help.” The Ice Eye Media team are keen to give back to the community that helped them and provide new opportunities for young creatives. Bryce said: “We are really keen to offer opportunities to others starting out. If any creative is looking to gain experience or knowledge, even if they want to come on a shoot with us to see what it is like – we’d love to give them that.”