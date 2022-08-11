Hariley Solutions secures £100,000 MEIF investment

A Shropshire-based start-up recruitment agency has secured £100,000 in investment to support business growth and create two new jobs.

Ryan Wheeler, Director at Hariley Solutions (back row, second left) pictured with the team

Hariley Solutions Ltd, based in Wellington, Telford, has received funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) to further its expansion following a successful application managed by BCRS Business Loans.

Hariley Solutions was founded by directors Ryan Wheeler, Stuart Mackintosh and Jay Plant, who bring extensive experience in recruitment, to help firms in the industrial and transport sectors find the best staff.

The agency offers temporary and permanent recruitment services across a range of industries and will use the funding to promote their services in the Shropshire recruitment market, introduce a Customer Relationship Management System (CRM) and ensure licences are in place to meet industry compliance requirements.

The funding will also be used to invest in staffing, with two new jobs created and a further six jobs protected.

Ryan Wheeler, Director at Hariley Solutions, said:

“The investment secured from MEIF will be used to grow the business by expanding the team and bringing new talent on board to generate new business. It is exciting to see where we go next and how the team will develop to achieve our goals.

“We have worked hard to make significant progress to date, adding a personal touch to our interactions with clients and candidates to stand out in the recruitment sector. The key leaders in the business have experience in recruitment and we are bringing enthusiastic young talent who buy into our values and want to build their careers with Hariley Solutions.

“BCRS worked with us through a rigorous process which was thorough and took the time to understand our business thoroughly. We appreciate the MEIF team supporting Hariley Solutions as a start-up as their funding will allow us to realise our vision and put in place the infrastructure for growth.”

Andrew Hustwit, Head of Business Development, at BCRS Business Loans, said:

“We are delighted to be able to provide the funding that Hariley Solutions needed to create further growth. When a proposition comes in which is as good as the Hariley Solutions application, we want to help.

“BCRS Business Loans are committed to making a positive social and economic impact so we are also delighted there will be two additional jobs created in the region, with a further six protected as the business grows.

“With the owners having a strong track record in recruitment and meeting the match funding capital requirement, Hariley Solutions are the latest example of our close support for businesses based on fully understanding their potential rather than a judgement based on a remote computerised approach.”

Grant Peggie, Director at the British Business Bank, said: “The investment from MEIF for Hariley Solutions will be utilised to recruit and train new staff with a vision to expand and grow the business.

“MEIF invests in innovative and creative small businesses in need of investment across the Midlands region. The investment for Hariley Solutions shows the diversity in the types of businesses funded by MEIF.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, Chair of Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is yet another example of a company being able to grow because they have secured essential funding.

“It is vital that all businesses across the Marches have access to the funding they need to succeed. Which is why the Marches LEP and its business support service the Marches Growth Hub continue to work closely with MEIF. I wish Hariley Solutions every success as they continue to grow.”

The Midlands Engine Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.