Growing sprinkles business appoints new director

Truly (UK) Ltd, a wholesale business based in Ludlow who specialise in sprinkles, cake decorations and cupcake cases manufactured in the UK and Europe, have appointed a new Director to their rapidly expanding team.

Louise Gough and Niki Thompson, outside Truly UK’s headquarters near Ludlow, are trading with continued growth

The business has announced a big shake-up with several developments in the pipeline, the first of which is welcoming their new Business Development Director, Mike Forrester, from September 4.

Truly (UK) Ltd sells into the home baking, ice cream, bakery and general business to business sectors, providing products in quantities from retail pots to 25kg manufacturing bags. They stock the biggest selection of sprinkles and inclusions in the country as well as exporting to 28 countries worldwide.

The business was launched by sisters Louise Gough and Niki Thompson in 2010, sparked by their frustration at the limited choice and quantities of sprinkles on offer. Today they stock over 1000 varieties of sprinkles and inclusions, plus toppers, lustres, glitter, cupcake cases, muffin tulips and packaging.

Previously Mike Forrester was Managing Director of Orchard Valley Foods Ltd, a leading supplier of confectionary ingredients and decorations. He is currently Chair of Herefordshire Chamber of Commerce. As a Director and Shareholder, Mike’s role at Truly (UK) Ltd will be to support the existing Directors and Founders through the next phase of growth.

Mike Forrester said, “Within my new role I will be increasing sales growth – which has continued post pandemic – through retail, wholesale and foodservice, via D2C and B2B channels as well as expanding the growing export market. I’m thrilled to be joining the business and look forward to building on the success of what Louise and Niki have created.”

Louise Gough, Joint Director of Truly, said, “We are delighted that Mike will be joining our team, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable in Truly’s growth. It will be a very exciting period of change for our business, which we have grown from having two shelves in a bakery, to what it is today. We can’t wait to see where the business goes next.

“Mike’s appointment is the first of many exciting developments within our growing business, and we can’t wait to share them. For now, yours Truly.”