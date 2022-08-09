24.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Two new solicitors join mfg’s Telford office

By Shropshire Live

Law firm mfg Solicitors has bolstered the team at its Telford office by adding two talented lawyers to its Private Client department.

Jake Moses, Gosia Bronisz-Handley and Giles Scott
Specialists Gosia Bronisz-Handley and Jake Moses have joined the firm to support its clients in a variety of matters including wills, lasting powers of attorney, probate and around the administration of estates.

Gosia, who lives in Ludlow, qualified as a solicitor in 2018 and has supported individuals and families in preparation of wills, lasting powers of attorney and estate administration. Also a Polish speaker, she brings experience of working with clients from Poland due to her links with the country and communities in the region.

Colleague Jake, originally from Mid-Wales, qualified two years ago and has gone on to carve out a growing reputation as an expert in the drafting of wills, lasting powers of attorney and advice around inheritance tax.

Both will work closely with partner Sally Smith and head of department, Giles Scott.

Mr Scott said: “Gosia and Jake are both tremendous additions to our team in Telford and are already supporting our clients superbly.

“More than anything, they are making an impact because of their approach, attention to detail and their professionalism.

“As a department, we continue to grow across Shropshire and the wider region and high-calibre appointments like Gosia and Jake can only help to boost our offering further.

“I am certain both will make superb contributions in the months and years ahead.”

Based at mfg’s offices across the region, its Private Client department is nationally-recognised in the Legal 500 for the quality of its advice for individuals around matters such as wills, probate and intricate lasting powers of attorney issues.

