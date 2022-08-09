Ironbridge hairdresser in the running for national award

Ironbridge hair salon owner and local entrepreneur, Brooke Evans is in the running for one of the most prestigious hairdressing titles in the UK.

Brooke Evans

She is looking to add to her growing list of award wins after taking home the trophy for the prestigious Creative Head It List Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021.

Brooke, owner of BE Ironbridge has been recognised for her creative talent showing off her colour skills among six finalists in the Schwarzkopf Professional British Colour Technician category at the British Hairdressing Awards.

- Advertisement -

The awards, known as the Oscars of the hair world, pay tribute to the best of British Hairdressing and the colour category recognises the most creative and skilled hairdressers who have a passion and flair for all things colour, something that Brooke is very passionate about.

The finalist place is one of many for Brooke and the team at BE Ironbridge with the salon finalising for several awards for their commitment to sustainability as well as a finalist place for Best Local Salon at The Creative Head Most Wanted Awards in September.

For Brooke and the finalists they now face an agonising wait until Monday 28th November, when the winner will be announced on stage the renowned British Hairdressing Awards ceremony at the JW Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Brooke shared her delight at finalising for Schwarzkopf Professional British Colour Technician of the Year: “To be nominated for the Schwarzkopf Professional British Colour Technician of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards is definitely a career high.

“Colour is my passion, it’s what I love to do and to be recognised among several hugely talented colourists is a massive achievement and something I’m hugely proud of – I’m in great company.

“The awards really are the Oscars of the hairdressing world, there’s so much passion and creativity all in one room, it’s an honour to be recognised for my creative work by my peers in the industry.”