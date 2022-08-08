16.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 8, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire businessman leaves the manufacturing world to help county firms

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire businessman has left an operational management career in manufacturing to start up his own company.

Paul Fielding, owner of Commercial Assistance
Paul Fielding, owner of Commercial Assistance

Paul Fielding has launched Commercial Assistance to help other businesses with tasks and projects which they do not want a full-time employee to do.

Mr Fielding has held positions of business development, commercial and operations manager to director level during his career and wants to now share the skills he has acquired with the business community of Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

Commercial Assistance will be offering a wide variety of services including project and event support, logistical, research, recruitment and management support.

“My skills have been developed through the manufacturing industry but can be applied to all sectors.

“I see myself as a facilitator, someone who initiates or implements, a stimulus or catalyst. It is proving difficult to quantify when people are trying to pigeonhole my offering,” Mr Fielding said.

“It might be a project which the business has been trying to get off the ground but time and restricted staff numbers or skill sets have prevented them doing so. For example, the business might be looking for new suppliers or products and need help with their procurement; they may be looking at making their business more efficient and productive, or looking at expos and networking, but haven’t got the time or team to be able to get out and do those important things.

“I can’t create any more hours within their working week, but I can supply my time and expertise from half a day to as many days as that project or task needs.

“I work by gaining an understanding of the current situation and then explore the avenues needed to hit the target or establish and deliver the solution for them.”

Mr Fielding has already completed projects with fellow Shropshire businesses including Chrisbeon, Autocraft (Telford) and ChipsAway which have included Trustpilot review research, working with a CRM system to be more efficient including staff training and interim management.

He has also worked with a vehicle supply business whereby they needed a fleet of vans delivering to Scotland and the staff bringing back during the rail strikes.

“I love getting stuck into a project and making it work, or a problem where an existing process is not working and answers are required but the company just can’t find the time, or the skill set within the existing workforce.

“Many companies are very cautious of employing full time staff at this time. I am an additional resource on an ad hoc basis,” he said.

“My service does not represent a profit margin reduction, the successful conclusion will add to the business profitability because I am not a permanent cost.

“I am very much looking forward to working with more of the amazing businesses we have here in Shropshire and there really isn’t a job too small,” Mr Fielding added.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP