New civil litigation solicitor joins GHP Legal team

A civil litigation solicitor whose client list includes both FTSE100 and high net worth individuals has joined one of the region’s largest independent law firms.

Sarah Talbot, Senior Solicitor with GHP Legal

GHP Legal, which has offices in Oswestry, is ranked as one of the top 500 law firms in England and Wales and has appointed Sarah Talbot as a Senior Solicitor.

Sarah joins the firm from DWF in Liverpool where she was an Associate Solicitor.

- Advertisement -

Raised in Flintshire, where she still lives today, Sarah has assisted businesses and consumers in a wide range of pre-action and litigated matters since qualifying as a Solicitor in 2013.

Speaking about her appointment Sarah said: “GHP Legal is well known for its specialist team of experienced litigation lawyers, who enable the firm to represent clients at county court, tribunal and arbitration. This was one of the things that attracted me to join them.

“I have represented clients in a broad spectrum of claims, from general breach of contract, defective products and services and building disputes, to property mis-selling, debt claims and professional negligence, so my background fits perfectly with GHP Legal case history.”

Partner and Head of Litigation, Robert Williams, said: “We are delighted to have Sarah on board as a Senior Solicitor in our Litigation team. She has clearly demonstrated a pragmatic approach in past disputes she has handled, and this is key to successfully resolving disputes that often have complex implications.

“Away from the work front, GHP Legal is also well known for its charity fundraising and Sarah fits well with this ethos too, having participated in the Three Peaks 24-hour challenge, reaching the summits of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours, to raise money for charitable causes. We are all looking forward to working with Sarah.”