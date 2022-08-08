Autocraft Telford joins Shropshire Chamber patron programme

Autocraft Telford has become the latest high-profile business to become a patron of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Autocraft duo Darren Fielding, left, and Matthew Fielding with Shropshire Chamber’s director of member engagement, Rachel Owen

The automotive company has been in business for more than 40 years, providing accident repair services across the region from its 25,000 sq ft site at Hortonwood.

Earlier this year it was recognised in the ‘Independent bodyshop of the year’ category at the Bodyshop Awards, and was also shortlisted for the coveted Company of the Year award at the Chamber’s 2022 business awards.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme exists to give a select group of dynamic businesses in the county various opportunities to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the Shropshire business community.

The company said: “We want to build relationships with other Shropshire businesses and Chamber patrons.

“We’re keen to raise awareness of Autocraft Telford across the county – particularly services which can help both employees and businesses needing vehicles either repaired or restored.

“For us it’s all about supporting the Shropshire Chamber and engaging with the local business community. We were particularly impressed with the Chamber awards this summer, which was a fantastic showcase of what the county has to offer.”

Autocraft said it was also looking forward to working with the Chamber to host events at the company’s premises, while also getting to know other major employers by attending similar events at other sites.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of member engagement, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Autocraft Telford to the team. Being a patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the Chamber, the wider business community and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards.”