New appointment adds further expertise to mfg’s commercial property team in Shropshire

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has appointed a new lawyer to its rapidly-growing commercial property team.

Andy Ward, Lynsey Cater and David Raymont

Development and commercial property expert Lynsey Cater has joined the firm’s Telford office as a senior associate and will work closely alongside divisional head Clare Regan and partner, David Raymont.

Lynsey, who has built a strong reputation after 14 years in the legal industry, is a widely-recognised expert in a range of commercial property and residential building development matters.

David Raymont, commercial property partner at mfg Solicitors in Telford said: “Lynsey is a hugely talented addition to the department here in Shropshire and she is already making an impact with our commercial property clients across the county and beyond.

“The team has grown considerably across the West Midlands over the past few years and high-calibre appointments like Lynsey will only help to develop our offering and boost our expertise even further. I am delighted to welcome her to mfg.”

Lynsey Cater added: “I am thrilled to have joined mfg Solicitors as the firm’s reputation and track record was a big attraction for me.

“I look forward to working closely with David and Clare in the months and years ahead to really expand our team and importantly, what we can offer clients in the commercial property sector.”

The commercial property team at mfg Solicitors handle a range of matters includes sales and purchases of industrial or retail premises, financial transactions, planning and development, leasing, complex land issues, and advising on all sizes of renewable energy projects.

The team also offers property services for medical and dental practices up and down the country.